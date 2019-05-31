Farmington Police Department blotter for May 26
Calls for service
May 26
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:07 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 12:40 a.m. on the 2000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2 a.m. at the intersection of South Tucker Avenue and San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:19 a.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 8:48 a.m. on the 5500 block of Largo Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 10:01 a.m. on the 300 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 12:01 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of North Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:54 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 5:24 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 5:45 p.m. on the 1700 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:04 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Graham Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:57 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:36 p.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:10 p.m. on the 300 block of North Monterrey Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:44 p.m. on the 2800 block of Parque Del Norte Drive. A report was taken.
