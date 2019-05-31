CLOSE

Three of the suspects have been arrested

Story Highlights The four suspects are accused of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

They are accused of kidnapping a male on May 26, threatening him with weapons including a bat and restricting his movement, according to court documents.

Danuel Fountain (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — Three men and a woman have been charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a man they allegedly intended to batter and abandon "in the hills" to teach him a lesson.

The plan fell apart, records indicate, after the intended victim escaped when the alleged perpetrators went on a beer run.

Lewis Gutierrez, Danuel Fountain, William Herrera and Emma Hossy are accused of felony counts of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, according to court records.

They are accused of kidnapping a man on May 26, threatening him with weapons, including a bat, and restricting his movement, according to court documents.

William Herrera (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Gutierrez, Fountain and Herrera have been arrested. They did not have legal representation on May 31.

Hossy was still wanted on an active arrest warrant on May 31, according to San Juan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

A Sheriff's Office detective was dispatched on the morning of May 26 to the area of Pima Avenue and Silver Street south of Farmington on reports of a man who stated three subjects armed with weapons threatened his life, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The man told deputies the three men had two baseball bats and a firearm and threatened him at the instruction of Hossy.

One of the bats was later identified as a flashlight, and the handgun was later identified as a BB gun.

The man stated that he was hanging out with Hossy and, after a physical altercation where he hit Hossy with his elbow, they decided to return to Farmington.

Emma Hossy (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Hossy drove the male, who had fallen asleep in the vehicle.

When the male woke up, he stated he was surrounded by three Hispanic males that were later identified as Gutierrez, Fountain and Herrera.

Herrera told investigators Hossy showed up at Gutierrez's residence, stating she was beaten up by the male.

Herrera added he went across the street to get Fountain and the three men decided to teach the alleged victim "a lesson," according to court documents.

The men allegedly confronted the male in the vehicle, instructing him to get in the back seat.

Fountain was allegedly armed with a bat and Gutierrez with a flashlight in the shape of a bat.

The men entered the vehicle with Hossy and left the residence with the intention of taking the alleged kidnap victim "out to the hills, beat him up and leave him there," according to the affidavit.

Lewis Gutierrez (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Herrera also told investigators he got in an argument with Fountain regarding beer and returned to the residence to get beer.

The alleged victim exited the vehicle when it returned to the residence and he ran from the scene.

"We didn't do so good, he got away," Herrera told investigators in a statement.

Gutierrez and Herrera are being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Fountain is being held at the county jail on a $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

The preliminary hearing for the three male suspects is set for the morning on June 6 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

