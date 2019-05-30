Farmington Police Department blotter for May 25
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
May 25
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:06 a.m. on the 1500 block of Finch Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:10 a.m. on the 3800 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:53 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:38 a.m. on the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5820 and U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.
• Police investigated an animal complaint at 12:25 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:13 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of abuse/neglect at 1:42 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:51 p.m. at the intersection of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:44 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 3:57 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 4:41 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:19 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:43 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries and non-domestic fight at 6:57 p.m. on the 1500 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:25 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:44 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 9:12 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:15 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:12 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:46 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:56 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.