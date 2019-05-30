CLOSE

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 25

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:06 a.m. on the 1500 block of Finch Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:10 a.m. on the 3800 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:53 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:38 a.m. on the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5820 and U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police investigated an animal complaint at 12:25 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:13 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of abuse/neglect at 1:42 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:51 p.m. at the intersection of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:44 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 3:57 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 4:41 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:19 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:43 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries and non-domestic fight at 6:57 p.m. on the 1500 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:25 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:44 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 9:12 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:15 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:12 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:46 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:56 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

