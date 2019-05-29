CLOSE

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jose Garcia was arrested at 10:07 a.m. on May 24 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged disorderly house or social host.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 24

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:07 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:24 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 1:39 p.m. on the 200 block of North Court Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:44 p.m. at the intersection of North Knudsen Avenue and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:15 p.m. on the 100 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:56 p.m. on the 3100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 4:07 p.m. at the intersection of Hill Street and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:54 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:46 p.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 8:03 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:32 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:48 p.m. at the intersection of East Pinon Street and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

