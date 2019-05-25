CLOSE

He was arrested at a park in Farmington

Nathaniel Julg (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has admitted to law enforcement he sent sexual messages to who he believed was a 14-year-old girl and traveled to a park with the intent to have sex with her.

Nathaniel Julg, 36, has been accused of a third-degree and fourth-degree felony counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device, according to court records.

He is accused of sending sexual messages to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl and traveling to a Farmington park to have sex with the teenager, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Sarah Field, Julg's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

On May 16, around 6 p.m., a female deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl made a post on a website to which Julg allegedly responded to.

They exchanged messages on and off for a couple of days, according to court documents.

The messages allegedly turned sexual in nature on May 21, when they arranged a meeting at a Farmington park that night to have sexual relations.

Later that night, Sheriff's Office detectives went to the park in Farmington with the deputy.

She relayed information to the detectives about her interaction with Julg, who stated he would arrive at the park in a pickup truck.

A detective observed a pickup truck enter the park and park near the restrooms. The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Julg, who was taken into custody.

He had two active warrants for traffic-related cases and appeared intoxicated. A DWI investigation was conducted but the affidavit did not state if he was charged for DWI.

After the investigation was done, Julg was transported for questioning. His blood alcohol content of 0.04. The New Mexico legal limit is 0.08. Julg signed a waiver and agreed to speak to detectives.

During an interview, Julg stated several times he knew what he did was wrong, and he was stupid for doing it.

He admitted to sending sexual messages to an underage girl. Julg also admitted to meeting in the park with the intent of committing a sex act with the teenager.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to keep Julg in jail while he awaits trial.

A hearing on the motion is set for the morning of May 29 in Aztec District Court.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of May 30 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

