Farmington Police Department blotter for May 20
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
May 20
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:38 a.m. on the 3100 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:05 a.m. on the 3400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:09 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 9:42 a.m. in the 500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 11:33 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:34 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 11:47 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Comanche Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:46 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1:25 p.m. in the 900 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:22 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:32 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 6:27 p.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:46 p.m. in the 400 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:06 p.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:43 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
