Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jeffery Border was arrested at 10:32 p.m. on May 18 on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive due to an arrest warrant along with alleged false imprisonment.

• Orey Sanford was arrested at 9:26 p.m. on May 18 on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue for alleged assault against a household member with intent to commit a violent felony and disorderly conduct.

• Keterson Harvey was arrested at 10 p.m. on May 18 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged false imprisonment and battery against a household member.

• Lex Atcitty was arrested at 8:56 p.m. on May 18 on at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Wagner Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, license to be carried and exhibited on demand and failure to obey traffic control legend.

• Armando Comanche was arrested at 7:52 p.m. on May 18 on the 500 block of North Wall Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged criminal damage to property, unlawful possession of marijuana and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Shawn Tsosie was arrested at 5:30 a.m. on May 18 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass, resisting or obstructing an officer and dumping of litter.

• Anthony Gus was arrested at 9:52 a.m. on May 18 on the 900 block of Glade Lane for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Kyle Martinez was arrested at 9:52 a.m. on May 18 on the 900 block of Glade Lane for a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged bringing contraband into a jail, disarming a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

• Drew Jackson was arrested at 3:54 a.m. on May 18 at the intersection of West Isleta Street and North Orchard Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Vicki Nelson was arrested at 2:19 a.m. on May 18 at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

• Colin Hardy was arrested at 2:19 a.m. on May 18 at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 18

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 12:33 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 12:47 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:17 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:55 p.m. in the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:52 a.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 10:44 a.m. on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:02 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:02 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:29 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 5:02 p.m. in the 200 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:51 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI at 7:06 p.m. on the 600 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

