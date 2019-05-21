The officer fired two rounds at suspect

Story Highlights Lamar Light, 39, of Albuquerque faces nine felony charges.

Light started to run toward the officer with the knife when the officer fired two rounds and Light fell to the ground.

The officer is on standard administrate leave, according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Lamar Light (Photo: Courtesy of San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot by a Farmington Police Department officer on Saturday, and listed the multiple criminal charges the suspect faces.

Lamar Light, 39, of Albuquerque faces nine felony charges including aggravated assault upon an officer, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident, criminal damage to property and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, according to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office press release and court records.

He is under 24-hour surveillance at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque as he awaits transport to San Juan County to be booked on his charges.

The incident started at 10:33 a.m. on May 18 when a deputy saw Light's vehicle pass on U.S. Highway 64 at a "recklessly high rate of speed" in the Kirtland area.

The vehicle sped through Farmington and drove onto Broadway Avenue, according to San Juan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

"The deputy pursued the vehicle until it approached the west Farmington city limits, at which time the deputy terminated the pursuit given the apparent danger to the commuting public," Harcrow said May 21 in a press release.

The vehicle turned onto Bloomfield Highway and was reported to be driving in the wrong lane of traffic at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and Andrea Drive at 10:42 a.m. and at 10:44 a.m., it struck another vehicle head on, causing damage to two other vehicles as well.

More in crime: Man charged in fatal stabbing at Berg Park East in Farmington

A Farmington police officer contacted Light, who was identified by witnesses as he attempted to flee.

The press release states Light turned around as the officer gave him orders and began advancing on the officer with a knife in his hand.

Light allegedly did not comply with orders to drop the knife as he approached the officer, climbing over construction barriers.

Light started to run toward the officer with the knife when the officer fired two rounds and Light fell to the ground at 10:45 a.m., according to the press release and Harcrow.

The officer rendered aid to the suspect as paramedics arrived on scene.

Light was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington before being flown to Albuquerque.

The officer is on standard administrative leave, according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Georgette Allen.

There were no motorists seriously injured at the scene.

The most recent officer-involved shooting for Farmington occurred on March 6, 2018, when Farmington officer Alfonso Sifuentes fired four rounds at Andrew Rossi after SWAT officers entered the motel room Rossi was in at the Motel 6 in Farmington.

Rossi was wanted on an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge out of Colorado and held officers in standoff at the motel.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

More: Farmington officer fired 4 shots at suspect with knife

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/21/farmington-police-officer-shot-man-identified/3761380002/