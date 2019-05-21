Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Faith Taylor was arrested at 3:24 a.m. on May 17 at the intersection of Glade Lane and Airport Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Robert Harris was arrested at 9:12 a.m. on May 17 on the 500 block of North Behrend Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Victor Jaime was arrested at 11:48 p.m. on May 17 on the 100 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Rebecca Shirley was arrested at 10:51 p.m. on May 17 on the 100 block of Westland Park Drive for alleged battery and child abuse.

• Duprise Gomez was arrested at 9:31 p.m. on May 17 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged shoplifting.

• Marcus Whittenburg was arrested at 9:31 p.m. on May 17 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Ezequiel Mendoza-Munoz was arrested at 9:12 p.m. on May 17 at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Schwartz Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Brandon Brown was arrested at 7:07 p.m. on May 17 on the 1900 block of East Main Street for alleged battery against a household member, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, interference with communications and false imprisonment and criminal damage to property of a household member.

• Emanuel Begay was arrested at 6:44 p.m. on May 17 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

• Timothy Jeans Jr. was arrested at 6:40 p.m. on May 17 on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity and battery.

• Rodgrick Neal was arrested at 6:18 p.m. on May 17 on the 700 block of East 20th Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Brian Yazzie was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on May 17 on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and criminal trespass.

• Emerson Yazzie was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on May 17 on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and criminal trespass.

• Hy Hoyt Yazzie was arrested at 3:27 p.m. on May 17 on the 1800 block of Brookside Drive for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.

• Eynn Lee was arrested at 4:15 p.m. on May 17 on the 700 block of South Scott Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Patricia Martinez was arrested at 2:50 p.m. on May 17 on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer, concealing identity and disorderly conduct.

• Robin Jackson was arrested at 2:50 p.m. on May 17 on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer, concealing identity and disorderly conduct.

• Roberta Sanchez was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on May 17 at the intersection of Mabel Drive and Cliffside Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, failure to yield, child abuse and no proof of insurance.

• Ramon Lopez was arrested at 11:56 a.m. on May 17 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 17

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 1:28 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 8:20 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:51 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Court Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 5:32 p.m. in the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:51 p.m. on the 100 block of Westland Park Drive. A report was taken.

