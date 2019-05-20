Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Everett Tenorio was arrested at 12:52 a.m. on May 16 at the intersection of Melba Lane and Hydro Plant Road for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, tail lamps required and improper equipment.

• Kevin Benn was arrested at 7:14 p.m. on May 16 at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Vernon Tewangoitewa was arrested at 5:35 p.m. on May 16 on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Simon Beletso was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on May 16 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Roy Nichols was arrested at 3:20 p.m. on May 16 on the 500 block of Hydro Plant Road due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Mandee Gutierrez was arrested at 7:30 a.m. on May 16 on the 1300 block of Bisti Highway for alleged auto burglary.

• Jason Sorrels was arrested at 2:35 a.m. on May 16 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and display of registration plate and temp permit.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 16

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:20 a.m. at the intersection of Andrea Drive and Wildflower Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:08 a.m. on the 2800 block of La Salle Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:28 p.m. in the 100 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:46 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of West Arrington Street and Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:12 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 1:14 p.m. in the 2600 block of Arch Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:57 p.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 4:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:55 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:25 p.m. on the 5300 block of Rinconda Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 7:48 p.m. at the intersection of Camina Entrada and East Murray Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 24th Street. A report was taken.

