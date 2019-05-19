The suspect is accused of her eighth DWI charge

Terri Schneider (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A woman who told police she was too intoxicated to drive is accused of driving her vehicle through the gate of a Farmington apartment complex.

Terri Schneider, 49, is accused of a second-degree felony count of aggravated DWI and a petty misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, according to court records.

Schneider did not have legal representation on May 17.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 4:15 p.m. on May 15 to the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue on reports of a possible intoxicated driver, according to the probable cause statement.

A witness at the scene stated she saw a silver vehicle drive through the front gate of the apartment complex and park on the east end of the property.

The apartment manager stated he saw the owner of the silver vehicle earlier that morning and she appeared to be intoxicated as well.

The officer made contact with Schneider, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath as she slurred her speech.

She told the officer two different times she was too intoxicated to drive.

Schneider declined to take the sobriety test and required help to walk to the patrol vehicle as she was too intoxicated to walk, according to court documents.

She declined to take a breathalyzer test as she was being booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

A warrant for Schneider's blood was later executed. Schneider has seven DWI convictions in her criminal history.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to keep Schneider in jail as she awaits trial.

The motion states Schneider has a history of failing to appear in court and has "habitually driven while intoxicated and without a license."

Her preliminary hearing is set for the morning of May 22 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

