Ritchey's bond was set at $1 million during the May 15 hearing in Aztec District Court.

His preliminary hearings on the two cases are set for the morning of May 23 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man who is accused of possessing child pornography and filming a 10-year-old girl taking a bath had his bond set at $1 million due to possibly being a flight risk.

Jeffrey Ritchey, 33, is accused of felony counts of sexual exploitation of children and voyeurism, according to court records.

Sarah Field, Ritchey's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

The investigation by the Bloomfield Police Department was launched around 7:39 p.m. on May 7 in the 800 block of Peach Avenue after a woman stated she possibly found child pornography on Ritchey's computer.

The woman told an officer she was using the computer when she found a possible search for child pornography.

She added she clicked on a link which pulled up a black screen with numerous videos, including what she believed was a nude, female child.

The officer was shown the computer and observed titles that appeared to be child pornography.

He contacted Ritchey outside the residence, who admitted to having child pornography on the computer.

A search warrant was executed on the residence, where the desktop computer tower was taken along with a USB storage device.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective assisted with the search of the computer. The detective's report stated he found browsing history in a program which was consistent with visiting websites related to child pornography. Within the program, it stated, he found three image thumbnails which depicted child pornography.

During a search of the computer's hard drive, the detective also found a video from an iPhone.

It appeared to depict a nude child around 10-years-old taking a bath in the bathroom, according to court documents.

The video was shot from an angle which suggested it was filmed from under the door of the bathroom from the outside.

A woman identified the child in the video as her daughter.

District Judge Daylene Marsh ruled in favor of the San Juan County District Attorney Office's motion, which found him as a flight risk who sought money from two people to flee the area. She set Ritchey's bond at $1 million during the May 15 hearing, according to San Juan County District Attorney's Office Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien.

Ritchey's preliminary hearings on the two cases are set for the morning of May 23 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

