SAN JUAN COUNTY — The intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and Andrea Drive is shut down, as is U.S. 64 between Browning Parkway and Road 350 due to a police pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said today via Facebook.

“Please avoid U.S. 64 near the intersection of Andrea Drive until further notice,” the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said via its Facebook page around noon.

Browning Parkway to Road 350 on US 64 is currently shut down, the post stated. The post was unchanged at 1:32 p.m.

“A vehicle pursuit, vehicle crash and an officer involved shooting are currently under investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office posted around noon. “Please be patient as multiple law enforcement agencies work together to clear the scene.”

No further information was available about the events leading up to the crash and shooting. The investigation is being conducted by the New Mexico State Police.

With traffic stopped in both directions, the Sheriff’s Office offered two alternatives.

“Commuters will have to use Road 350 and 5550 near McGee Park or go through Aztec if traveling. Road 350 near Dino Mart is experiencing heavy traffic and delays,” the Sheriff's Office stated on its Facebook page.

People who need to reach Wild Horse Valley can drive through the SunRay Park & Casino parking lot near the casino’s sign and the sheriff’s substation, the Sheriff’s Office advised.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

