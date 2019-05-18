Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON – A Farmington Police Department officer shot a man after a police pursuit that started near Kirtland on May 18 and continued on U.S. Highway 64 through Farmington.

The suspect in the car chase and multiple vehicle crashes was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital after treatment on scene and by staff at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Police did not identify the man who was shot and did not have a timeline for the incidents. No motorists were seriously injured, police said.

“A Farmington police officer was involved in a shooting this morning after making contact with an individual who was driving erratically,” Police spokesperson Georgette Allen said in a release this afternoon.

Chase began near Kirtland

Traffic on the highway was blocked for hours as investigators from several agencies looked over the crime scene at Highway 64 and Andrea Drive.

San Juan County Sheriffs deputies began chasing the driver, who they said was driving erratically, in Kirtland. The driver struck several vehicles and then tried to flee by foot when he was confronted by the Farmington officer. Witnesses had pointed out the suspected driver.

“The officer located the suspect, who reportedly brandished a knife and advanced toward the officer,” Allen said. “The officer then discharged their firearm at the suspect and the suspect fell to the ground.”

The shooting investigation is being conducted by the New Mexico State Police. Allen said Farmington police are also cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information may call the non-emergency dispatch number, 505)-334-6622 and ask to talk with a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office detective.

More: Police pursuit ends in vehicle crash, shooting; U.S. 64 closed at Andrea Drive

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/18/farmington-cop-shoots-suspect-after-wild-car-police-chase-highway-64/3725627002/