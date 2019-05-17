Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Gilbert Roger was arrested at 11:13 p.m. on May 13 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass, receiving stolen property and shoplifting.

• Roger Martinez was arrested at 6:11 p.m. on May 13 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Mark Franklin was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on May 13 at the intersection of North Locke Avenue and West Main Street for alleged concealing identity, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, attempted assault upon a health care worker and battery.

• Audra Jacquez was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on May 13 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Alonzo Begaye was arrested at 9:10 a.m. on May 13 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Matthew Eaton was arrested at 7:40 a.m. on May 13 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

• Robert Ring was arrested at 11:39 a.m. on May 13 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged battery upon a health care worker and attempted assault upon a health care worker.

• Jessica Philips was arrested at 8:22 a.m. on May 13 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

​​​​​​​• Armondo Billie was arrested at 7:29 a.m. on May 13 on the 1600 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue for alleged battery against a household member, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids by a minor, open container and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

​​​​​​​• Cristina Cowboy was arrested at 6:10 p.m. on May 13 on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive due to an arrest warrant.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Cody Oesterle was arrested at 7:15 p.m. on May 13 on the 800 block of Andrea Drive for alleged battery against a household member and criminal damage to property.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 13

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:08 a.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an auto burglary at 5:23 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 6:36 a.m. on the 5300 block of Rinconada Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:49 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:51 a.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:39 a.m. on the 400 block of South Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 2:27 p.m. on the 400 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:06 p.m. in the 4500 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:29 p.m. on the 1600 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

