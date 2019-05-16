Story Highlights Mellisa Symmonds, 43, is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking a controlled substance and a misdemeanor county of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is accused of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia with digital scales and packaging materials.

Symmonds is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

Mellisa Symmonds (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of trafficking methamphetamine after 20 grams of the drug were found in her bedroom during a search by Farmington police officers.

Mellisa Symmonds, 43, is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

She is accused of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia with digital scales and packaging materials that showed she had intent to distribute the narcotics, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

John Beckstead, Symmonds' attorney, did not reply to requests for comment.

The Farmington Police Department and a Deputy U.S. Marshal were attempting to serve a warrant around 10:34 p.m. on Sept 27 at a residence in the 800 block of Hope Avenue for Shawn Neely, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Several people who lived in the residence exited as police made several announcements for Neely to exit the residence.

Neely later exited the residence and was arrested for a felony count of receiving stolen property.

One of the residents gave police consent to search the residence for narcotics, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

During a search of the residence, a small glass pipe with residue believed to be meth was found inside a waste paper basket.

A male resident withdrew consent to search the residence while officers were in the residence. A search warrant was later executed on the residence.

Twenty grams of meth were found in Symmonds' room along with $991 in cash, three loaded needles with suspected meth, two digital scales with residue, two glass pipes with residue and multiple "Ziploc-style" bags, according to court documents.

The warrant was issued on Dec. 12 and she was arrested by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office on May 3 on County Road 6193 in Kirtland, according to Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

Symmonds had three failure to appear warrants from Farmington Municipal Court and one failure to appear on a traffic-related case in Aztec Magistrate Court.

She waived her preliminary hearing on May 15 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Symmonds is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/16/woman-accused-trafficking-meth-after-narcotics-found-bedroom-methamphetamine/3695128002/