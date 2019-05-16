Isaac Trujillo (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — The Farmington man accused of robbing a Dairy Queen restaurant at gunpoint was arrested today by local law enforcement and federal authorities.

Isaac Trujillo, 22, was charged on May 14 with a second-degree felony count of armed robbery, according to court documents.

Trujillo is accused of the armed robbery on the afternoon of May 9 of the Dairy Queen restaurant at 1908 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington.

He allegedly took $200 in cash from employees while he pointed a silver, revolver-style handgun at them.

The suspect was arrested on the afternoon of May 16 by members of the Farmington Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Farmington police spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Law enforcement attempted a traffic stop around 12:36 p.m. in the area of 1010 North Vine Avenue and Trujillo briefly fled on foot before he was taken into custody, Allen said.

