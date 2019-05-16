Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

May 12

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:35 a.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:59 a.m. on the 3500 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:36 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:33 a.m. in the 300 block of North Court Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:28 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:50 a.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:39 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Graham Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:08 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:23 p.m. in the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:59 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:03 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:25 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Wagner Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:15 p.m. on the 1800 block of Brookside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and East Piñon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:52 p.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

