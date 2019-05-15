The suspect was charged with the crime on May 14

Anyone with information regarding Trujillo can call non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622.

Isaac Trujillo (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — Police are seeking a Farmington man they identified as the suspect in an armed robbery earlier this month at a Farmington Dairy Queen restaurant.

Isaac Trujillo, 21, is accused of a second-degree felony count of armed robbery and was charged on May 14, according to court records.

He is accused of robbing the Dairy Queen restaurant at 1908 N. Dustin Avenue on May 9 at gunpoint and taking $200 in cash, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Trujillo's arrest warrant was still active on the afternoon of May 15, according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Employees at the restaurant described the armed robbery to Farmington police after Trujillo had left the scene in an SUV.

They stated a man later identified as Trujillo had entered the restaurant and pulled a silver, revolver-style handgun from his waistband and demanded the cash from the register.

One employee stated he was in shock and tapped the arm of the manager, who gave Trujillo $200 in cash.

Trujillo was described as being irritated and was shaking the gun while it was pointed at the employees.

After Trujillo got the money, he put the gun and money into his hoodie pocket and exited the restaurant, according to court documents.

The manager said after he gave the money to Trujillo, and the suspect left the scene, he locked the door and took a picture of Trujillo as he was walking away.

Police attempted to locate the suspect's vehicle but were not successful.

The restaurant let the officers take the digital video recorder for the security system to review the footage.

Later that night, a San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective contacted investigators and stated they had a pursuit with a black SUV matching the description from the scene.

The vehicle was registered to a woman under investigation by police, according to Allen.

The investigators reviewed social media sites for the woman. They saw a profile photo of her with a man kissing her cheek while holding a silver, revolver-type handgun, according to court documents.

The social media site showed the woman is in a relationship with Trujillo, who had the same neck tattoo as his mugshot from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

One of the employees identified Trujillo from a photo lineup.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

