Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 11

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:31 a.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:55 a.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 2:37 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:57 a.m. in the 6200 block of McCarty Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:38 a.m. on the 600 block of Bishop Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:36 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:15 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:04 p.m. in the 100 block of West Boyd Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:47 p.m. in the 900 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 3:14 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:36 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:52 p.m. on the 2400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:42 p.m. in the 1300 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an abused/neglect person at 9:28 p.m. on the 2800 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:35 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

