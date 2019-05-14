Farmington Police Department blotter for May 10
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Eric Wilson was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on May 10 on the 1700 block of East Elm Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and concealing identity.
• Clyde Smith Jr. was arrested at 12:09 a.m. on May 10 on the 300 block of Airport Drive due to an arrest warrant.
• Terrance Tyler was arrested at 6:27 p.m. on May 10 on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 64 for alleged aggravated DUI, reckless driving, no passing zone, driving while license suspended or revoked, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility, license to be carried and exhibited on demand and evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
May 10
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:18 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:33 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:37 a.m. at the intersection of West Murray Drive and Bisti Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 8:58 a.m. on the 500 block of West 31st Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:44 a.m. in the 900 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:22 a.m. in the 400 block of South Illinois Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:14 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:35 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and Clayton Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:15 p.m. in the 200 block of West 24th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a juvenile complaint at 1:31 p.m. on the 700 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:32 p.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Valentine Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:29 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:27 p.m. on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:11 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:01 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
