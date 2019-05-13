Man accused of armed robbery was drinking beer, driving around Walmart in electric cart
The suspect attempted to throw knife away in trash
FARMINGTON — A Farmington man drinking beer and driving around a Farmington Walmart in an electric cart is accused of threatening an employee with a knife as he stole about $106 in merchandise.
Tommy Singer, 53, is accused of a second-degree felony count of armed robbery and a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to court records.
He is accused of robbing the Walmart at 4600 E. Main St. on May 2 and attempting to hide evidence from the scene to avoid prosecution, according to the probable cause statement.
Singer did not have legal representation on May 10.
A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 11:30 p.m. on May 2 to the Walmart on reports of an armed subject.
An employee told the officer he was notified of a man drinking beer and driving around the store in an electric cart.
The employee observed Singer drinking from a can of beer with an empty can of beer in the basket of the cart.
When confronted about drinking alcohol, Singer replied "what beer" and got up and started walking away.
Singer allegedly got "in the face" of the employee and yelled about being the Navajo Nation president and that he should be shown respect.
The employee started to follow Singer around the store but when they entered the bakery section, the suspect allegedly pointed the knife at the employee and told him to stay back.
Singer then exited the store and was taken into custody outside the grocery entrance of the store.
Before he was detained, the affidavit states Singer threw the knife and stolen merchandise in a trash can outside the store.
Some of the items taken — worth about $106 — include lipstick, eyeliner, hair spray and four watches.
He had a pending case in district court for DWI and other traffic charges, according to court records.
Singer has felony convictions for burglary, larceny, battery upon a peace officer and vehicle theft.
He is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $1,000 cash at 10 percent bond and will be required to wear an alcohol monitor if released.
His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of May 15 in Farmington Magistrate Court.
