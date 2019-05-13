Three clear bags were found in vehicle with meth

Gary Rountree (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Gallup man is accused of trafficking methamphetamine after three bags of the drug were found in his vehicle along with syringe filled with heroin.

Gary Rountree, 40, is accused of trafficking meth, possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

He is accused of being in possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute and traffic the meth found in his white passenger vehicle, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Rountree did not have legal representation on May 13.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office Deputy was patrolling around 10:47 p.m. on May 8 in the area of New Mexico Highway 516 when he observed a white passenger car.

The deputy checked the plates and discovered that the vehicle had expired insurance.

Rountree pulled onto County Road 3133 west of Aztec as part of the traffic stop.

He had an expired insurance card, and expired registration paperwork for the vehicle.

The deputy took Rountree into custody on two active warrants for failing to appear in two traffic-related cases in Aztec Magistrate Court.

While the deputy was conducting a tow inventory, he observed two, clear bags inside the center console which had a large amount of a white, crystal-substance that appeared to be meth, according to court documents.

Rountree denied having any narcotics in the vehicle, which was towed to the sheriff's office impound lot. A search warrant was executed on May 9.

Some of the items found in the vehicle included three clear bags with meth, a syringe with heroin, three syringes, a scale with white residue, multiple empty plastic bags and three cellphones.

Rountree is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $5,200 cash at 10 percent bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of May 15 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

