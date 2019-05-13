Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Rames Lee was arrested at 1:15 a.m. on May 9 on the 2400 block of Southside River Road for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and concealing identity.

• Zarrena Nez was arrested at 3:10 a.m. on May 9 on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive for alleged criminal trespass.

• Christopher Barrett was arrested at 1:36 a.m. on May 9 at the intersection of West Main Street and Troy King Road for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Matthew Munoz was arrested at 1:15 a.m. on May 9 on the 700 block of North Buena Vista Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, immediate notice of accidents and duty upon striking fixtures or other property upon a highway.

• Sampson Nakai was arrested at 10:31 p.m. on May 9 on the 2500 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Rodgrick Neal was arrested at 11 p.m. on May 9 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged resisting or obstructing officer and shoplifting.

• Skylar Combs was arrested at 6:43 p.m. on May 9 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 9

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:32 a.m. on the 700 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:36 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:38 a.m. on the 700 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:55 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:59 a.m. on the 400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:08 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Industrial Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:31 p.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:32 p.m. in the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 4:42 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:51 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:09 p.m. in the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:02 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 7:26 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:03 p.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:31 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

