Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kyle Belin was arrested at 4:23 a.m. on May 6 on the 2100 block of Farmington Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, open container, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and concealing identity.

• Raymond Jim was arrested at 8:42 a.m. on May 6 on the 1000 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 6

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:07 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:07 a.m. on the 2800 block of Cherry Hills Place. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:55 a.m. at the intersection of Schofield Lane and East 11th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:46 a.m. in the 300 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:26 a.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 2:37 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:37 p.m. in the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:12 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:12 p.m. on the 2100 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:21 p.m. on the 2100 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:48 p.m. at the intersection of Largo Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 5:22 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 5:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 6:21 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:43 p.m. on the 600 block of Mirabel Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 8:57 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

