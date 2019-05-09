Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — Farmington police are searching for a dark-colored SUV — and the man driving it — in connection with an armed robbery just before 5 p.m. Thursday at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill restaurant at 1908 N. Dustin Ave.

There were varying vehicle descriptions broadcast by police shortly after the robbery, but Farmington Police Department spokesperson Georgette Allen said at 5:30 p.m. that the SUV was a dark-colored Ford Explorer.

Allen said a man with a firearm robbed the restaurant at 4:42 p.m.

"The suspect is described at a male in his mid-30s, medium complexion, approximately 5’9, medium build and has a goatee," the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

Police do not yet know how much money the robber left with.

Police scanner traffic revealed several possible vehicles were checked out by officers immediately after the robbery and were eliminated as suspect vehicles.

The search is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call the dispatch center at 334-6622.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

