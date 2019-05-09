Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 5

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:03 a.m. in the 2700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:23 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:31 a.m. in the 700 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI at 3:04 a.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:36 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:14 a.m. in the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:53 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:17 p.m. on the 1900 block of Holly Hock Circle. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:49 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:01 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:38 p.m. on the 3700 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:56 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:05 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 5:24 p.m. on the 2800 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of missing/runaway person at 6:08 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 6:25 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road in Berg Park East. A suspect was arrested, and the victim later died .

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:45 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:02 p.m. in the 500 block of Ross Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:14 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/09/farmington-police-department-blotter-may-5-calllogs/1152197001/