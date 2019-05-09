A sentencing hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of June 10

Story Highlights Jeremiah Yazziee-Miller was convicted of a first-degree felony count of child abuse on Wednesday in Aztec District Court.

Yazziee-Miller was arrested for shaking an infant and striking her head twice on the headboard of a bed.

The mother of the infant, Jolynn Spahe, is also accused of first and third-degree felony counts of child abuse.

Jeremiah Yazziee-Miller (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been convicted of a first-degree felony count of child abuse for shaking an infant and fracturing her skull last year.

Jeremiah Yazziee-Miller, 38, was convicted following a two-day non-jury trial Tuesday and Wednesday in front of District Court Judge Daylene Marsh in Aztec District Court, according to San Juan County District Attorney's Office Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien.

Yazziee-Miller was arrested for shaking an infant and striking her head twice on the headboard of a bed on Aug. 4 at a Farmington residence after smoking methamphetamine, according to The Daily Times archives.

Christian Hatfield, Yazziee-Miller's attorney, said he respected the court's verdict and he will pursue avenues of appeal following a sentencing hearing.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 4 to the 2400 block of Farmview Lane on reports of a 11-month-old female not breathing.

The infant was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque after she was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center.

She was admitted to the ICU and had multiple injuries including multiple skull fractures.

The infant suffered a permanent, serious brain injury which requires her to use a feeding tube, according to O'Brien.

Jolynn Spahe (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

She is also blind and unable to speak and requires the care of specialized foster parents in Albuquerque.

O'Brien stated this was one of the worst cases of child abuse the DA's office has ever seen.

Yazziee-Miller was watching Jolynn Spahe's six children while she was grocery shopping when the incident occurred.

He messaged Spahe through social media stating something was wrong with the infant, then called 911.

Spahe is also accused of a first-degree and third-degree felony counts of child abuse.

Both Spahe and Yazziee-Miller are charged in connection to one of Spahe's children who was 20-months-old when the child tested positive for meth and amphetamines.

Yazziee-Miller told police he and Spahe had smoked meth on the night of Aug. 4, according to court documents.

Spahe's five other children are in foster care, O'Brien said.

Yazzie-Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on the first-degree felony conviction on the afternoon of June 10 in Aztec District Court.

He is set for a non-jury trial on May 23 for the third-degree felony charge of child abuse.

Yazziee-Miller also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance after a small bag of meth was found when he was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Aug. 5, according to court documents.

Spahe has two jury trials scheduled for July 30 and Aug. 6-7 in Aztec District Court for both cases of child abuse.

She is incarcerated at the county jail after her conditions of release were revoked following an April 11 hearing, according to court documents.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

