Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 4

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:39 a.m. at the intersection of Camina Entrada and East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:17 a.m. at the intersection of South Auburn Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:39 a.m. in the 100 block of Gladden Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:13 a.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:15 a.m. in the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 9:35 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:32 a.m. at the intersection of East 17th Street and North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:32 p.m. on the 1700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 1:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of Copper Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:16 p.m. on the 1000 of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:32 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:04 p.m. in the 3400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:42 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:58 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:51 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:59 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:56 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 9:34 p.m. on the 1100 block of Oak Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

