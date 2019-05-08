Farmington Police Department blotter for May 4
Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
May 4
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:39 a.m. at the intersection of Camina Entrada and East Murray Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:17 a.m. at the intersection of South Auburn Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:39 a.m. in the 100 block of Gladden Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:13 a.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:15 a.m. in the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 9:35 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:32 a.m. at the intersection of East 17th Street and North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:32 p.m. on the 1700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 1:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of Copper Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:16 p.m. on the 1000 of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:32 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:04 p.m. in the 3400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:42 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:58 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:51 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:59 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:56 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 9:34 p.m. on the 1100 block of Oak Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.