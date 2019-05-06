Police (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — A 26-year-old man has been charged with an open count of homicide for allegedly fatally stabbing a man at Berg Park East Sunday evening.

Derrick Charley was arrested on a warrant and booked into the San Juan County Detention Center, according to a Farmington Police Department press release.

Charley is accused of killing 37-year-old Hector Luna-Holguin.

MORE: Police investigating fatal stabbing in Berg Park East; one man in custody

Farmington police officers were dispatched at approximately 6:22 p.m. Sunday to 1205 River Road on a report of a stabbing.

The area is near the Berg Park pedestrian bridge within the park boundary.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Luna-Holguin had been stabbed. He was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Charley was located by police in the area and taken into custody.

He was booked into the detention center early Monday morning, according to county jail officials.

The incident remains under investigation, the police department release states.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/06/farmington-man-charged-fatal-stabbing-berg-park-east-derrick-charley/1119438001/