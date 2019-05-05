Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON – Police are releasing few details about a fatal stabbing that took place early this evening in Berg Park East.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of River Road at about 6:22 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located a 37-year-old male who had been stabbed,” police spokesperson Georgette Allen said. "The man was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.”

A 26 year old man was located by police in the area and taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information is released. That could happen on Monday, Allen said.

