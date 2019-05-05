A warrant was issued for the suspect's arrest on April 9

Racine Ironwing

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been arrested as the fourth person involved in the armed robbery of two men at a Farmington motel last month.

Racine Ironwing, 41, is accused of two second-degree felony counts of armed robbery and two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery, according to court records.

Ironwing is accused of robbing two men at gunpoint on April 4th at a Farmington motel and striking them with a pistol, according to court documents.

A warrant for Ironwing's arrest was issued on April 9.

Miranda Ben, Derrick Bia and Tara Johnson were also arrested by the Farmington Police Department in connection with the alleged armed robbery.

Christian Hatfield, Ironwing's attorney, could not be reached for comment Friday.

The alleged incident occurred around 11:53 p.m. on April 4 at the Journey Inn at 317 Airport Drive in Farmington.

The court affidavit states the two men were walking outside when Johnson told them to enter a motel room.

Ironwing was identified as the man who entered the motel room after the victims and struck both of them in the face with a pistol.

Bia and Johnson are accused of going through the victims' pockets as Ben kept watch at the window, according to The Daily Times archives.

Smartphones were taken from both men along with unidentified pills from one of the victims.

Ironwing left the scene in a four-door pickup truck, according to court documents.

Bia and Ben were arrested at the scene and Johnson was arrested later.

The stolen property was recovered by officers who searched the motel room.

Ironwing was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the night of April 24, according to court records.

He was released from the county jail per a court order.

The four suspects' preliminary hearings are set for the morning of May 15 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

