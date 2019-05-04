Story Highlights Robert Baca, 30, has four pending cases in Aztec and Farmington magistrate courts for charges including felony in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.

The arrest warrant affidavit states Baca led police on a high-speed pursuit, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office file a motion to hold Baca without bond pending trial.

FARMINGTON — A Blanco man who allegedly made threats to harm law enforcement while fleeing officers has been arrested on multiple arrest warrants.

Robert Baca, 30, has four pending cases in Aztec and Farmington magistrate courts, according to court records. He is accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit in the eastern part of San Juan County, resisting arrest, fleeing police on foot near his Blanco residence and being a convicted felon with a firearm, according to court documents.

Baca did not have legal representation Friday morning.

He was charged on April 17 with being a felon in possession of a rifle. On April 14 the San Juan County Sheriff's Office took him to San Juan Regional Medical Center as a safety precaution after he threatened his ex-girlfriend. The rifle was collected as evidence and, when Baca attempted to retrieve the rifle, a deputy discovered he'd pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of receiving stolen property in 2010.

Baca was told he would not regain possession of his gun.

A New Mexico State Police officer was contacted on the afternoon of April 24 by a U.S. Marshal requesting assistance to conduct a traffic stop on Baca.

The suspect was observed entering his pickup truck and leaving his Blanco residence, driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 64.

Baca allegedly drove a vehicle off the roadway while trying to pass a commercial motor vehicle in a no passing zone.

Officers later lost track of Baca while he was traveling south on County Road 4445. Oil field workers observed a pickup truck on County Road 4450 that almost drove them off the road

The state police officer continued to track Baca into Rio Arriba County.

The search was called off as a ping on Baca's cell phone showed him in Colorado.

Law enforcement attempted to arrest him on the night of April 26 at his residence, but he fled deputies, according to court documents. Deputies briefly made contact with Baca, observing a handgun in his right hand.

The search was called off due to the nighttime conditions and Baca having a weapon.

He was arrested on the night of April 29 in the Blanco area after a foot pursuit, according to court documents.

A police dog was deployed and took Baca to the ground.

He allegedly struck the dog several times in the face as law enforcement attempted to handcuff Baca.

Baca is also charged with attempted criminal damage to property for striking the police service dog.

Before his arrest, the state police issued a bulletin stating they were searching for Baca and that he was considered armed and dangerous.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Baca without bond pending trial.

The DA's office wrote in the motion that Baca placed himself and the community in danger by fleeing police.

Baca has preliminary hearings on three of his cases this week.

