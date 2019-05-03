Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

May 1

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:25 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 2:04 a.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at 2:31 a.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:50 a.m. in the 100 block of West Gladden Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:36 a.m. in the 2700 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:27 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:01 a.m. in the 400 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:51 a.m. at the intersection of North Browning Parkway and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:06 a.m. on the 3700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at 12:09 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:42 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:16 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:26 p.m. on the 2500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle at 3:02 p.m. in the 3900 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a returned missing/runaway at 5:24 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 5:49 p.m. on the 5600 block of Greenwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:31 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:28 p.m. on the 2400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 9:04 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

