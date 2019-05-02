Eight bags of meth were found in the suspect's pickup truck

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Wright without bond pending trial.

James Wright (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Kirtland man with four pending criminal cases has been accused of trafficking methamphetamine after a case with several bags of the drug was found in his pickup truck.

James Wright, 28, is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking methamphetamine along with misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and petty misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, according to court records.

He did not have legal representation this morning.

Wright is also accused in three other pending cases in Aztec and Farmington magistrate courts for charges including two felony counts of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of battery and a petty misdemeanor count of larceny, according to court documents.

A Farmington Police Department officer was driving eastbound on Broadway Avenue around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 30 when he observed a green pickup truck in front of him.

A traffic stop was conducted on the truck at the Motel Six at 1600 Bloomfield Boulevard after the vehicle's registration sticker was covered by ice or snow.

There were multiple occupants in the vehicle, which is registered to Wright. He was sitting in the front passenger seat.

A detective who arrived on scene observed a possible marijuana pipe on a seat.

Wright told police the pipe was his and there was a "grinder" in the center console, a device that is used to separate marijuana so it is easier to smoke, according to court documents.

Wright declined a consent for search by police and the vehicle was secured and seized then towed to the Farmington Police impound lot.

On Jan. 2, around 8:52 a.m., a search warrant was executed on the vehicle.

A case with suspected meth was found. Eight bags of meth were found in the case and the drugs weighted about eight grams in total.

A black case was found with scales and two bags of marijuana. A silver marijuana grinder and suspected meth pipe were also found in the vehicle.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Wright without bond pending trial. The motion cited felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

A hearing on the motion is set for Friday afternoon in Aztec District Court.

Wright's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Farmington Magistrate Court.

