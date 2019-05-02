Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Garrett Stewart was arrested at 3:31 a.m. on April 30 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged battery upon a health care worker.

• Anthony Fixico was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on April 30 on the 3800 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

• Jervis Wilson was arrested at 11:42 a.m. on April 30 on the 2100 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Virginia Wells was arrested at 11:08 a.m. on April 30 at the intersection of East 15th Street and Cherry Lane due to an arrest warrant along with aggravated third DWI.

​​​​​​​• Charmyne Griffith was arrested at 10:17 a.m. on April 30 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 30

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:28 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:31 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:12 a.m. at the intersection of North Vine Avenue and East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:24 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:08 a.m. at the intersection of Cherry Lane and East 15th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:09 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and Crestview Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:18 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:11 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 2:41 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:57 p.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:37 p.m. in the 1000 block of Winter Park. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:56 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

