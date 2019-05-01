Farmington Police Department blotter for April 28
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Arlene Yazzie was arrested at 12:26 p.m. on April 29 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Rolanda Begay was arrested at 9:53 a.m. on April 29 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to a warrant for contempt.
• Junior Harrison was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on April 29 at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Sullivan Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.
• Audrey Lucero was arrested at 2:51 p.m. on April 29 on the 900 block of West Apache Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.
• Darrell Lamon was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on April 29 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Kurry James was arrested at 9:57 a.m. on April 29 on the 300 block of West Navajo Street for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
April 29
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:39 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:43 a.m. in the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:02 a.m. in the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 9:14 a.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:57 a.m. on the 300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:53 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:38 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 4:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:10 p.m. on the 4500 block of Hawk Place. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:39 p.m. on the 1200 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:55 p.m. on the 1100 block of Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.