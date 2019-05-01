Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Arlene Yazzie was arrested at 12:26 p.m. on April 29 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Rolanda Begay was arrested at 9:53 a.m. on April 29 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to a warrant for contempt.

• Junior Harrison was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on April 29 at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Sullivan Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Audrey Lucero was arrested at 2:51 p.m. on April 29 on the 900 block of West Apache Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Darrell Lamon was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on April 29 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Kurry James was arrested at 9:57 a.m. on April 29 on the 300 block of West Navajo Street for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 29

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:39 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:43 a.m. in the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:02 a.m. in the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 9:14 a.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:57 a.m. on the 300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:53 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:38 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 4:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:10 p.m. on the 4500 block of Hawk Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:39 p.m. on the 1200 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:55 p.m. on the 1100 block of Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.

