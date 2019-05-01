The suspect had a blood alcohol content of 0.15.

Reynaldo Moya (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Chama man is accused of his sixth DWI charge, and also of battery on a police officer as he was being placed into the patrol vehicle.

Reynaldo Moya, 51, is accused of seven charges including felony counts of DWI and battery along with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and driving while license revoked, according to court records.

He is accused of driving while intoxicated on East Main Street in Farmington along with kicking the door of a patrol vehicle, which then struck a Farmington Police Department officer, according to the probable cause statement.

Moya did not have legal representation today.

A Farmington police officer was traveling westbound on East Main Street around 12:51 a.m. on Monday when he observed a white vehicle struggling to stay in its lane of traffic.

A traffic stop was conducted as Moya pulled into the parking lot at McDonald's at 2215 E. Main St.

The officer exited his vehicle and asked Moya to roll down his window, and the officer said he observed an open container of alcohol about a quarter full.

Moya was observed as having bloodshot, watery eyes and was slurring his speech as the odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from the vehicle, the court document stated. When asked for his license, Moya allegedly gave the officer a military coin and later provided a fake name and date of birth. He did not provide a valid driver's license.

A field sobriety test was conducted and, after it was completed, the officer notified Moya he was being arrested for DWI.

The officer stated that Moya kept pulling his hands away from the officer to avoid being arrested.

As the officer was placing Moya in the back of the patrol vehicle, the officer said the suspect kicked the door of the patrol vehicle, which struck the officer on the left side of the body.

Moya registered a blood alcohol content of 0.15 and 0.14 on two tests. The legal limit in New Mexico is 0.08.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Moya without bond pending trial, according to court documents.

The motion states Moya habitually drinks alcohol and drives with no valid driver's license.

Moya is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no bond hold.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of May 8 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

