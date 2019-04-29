Farmington Police Department blotter for April 26
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Breanna Beyale was arrested at 12:47 a.m. on April 25 on the 900 block of Glade Lane due to an arrest warrant.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
April 26
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:52 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:16 a.m. at the intersection of La Plata Highway and West Piñon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 8:09 a.m. on the 5600 block of North Cedarwood Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 9:48 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:18 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:35 a.m. on the 2400 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:01 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:29 p.m. on the 3200 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:38 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:23 p.m. at the intersection of La Plata Highway and West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 2:03 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:16 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 3:54 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:20 p.m. on the 4100 block of Santa Ana Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 8:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:38 p.m. at the intersection of Lynwood Drive and West 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:28 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Knudsen Avenue. A report was taken.
