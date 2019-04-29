The suspect lived in the same residence as the victims

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of sexually assaulting two six-year-old girls earlier this year at their residence.

Gerald LeClair, 53, is accused of three, first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, according to court records.

He is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls at a Farmington residence between Feb. 14 and April 19, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Ruth Wheeler, LeClair's attorney, declined comment.

The investigation was launched after the Farmington Police Department was contacted on April 21 by the Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico office regarding a criminal sexual penetration of a minor case.

An adult female spoke to the officer, offering details on the allegations against LeClair.

Forensic interviews were conducted with the two victims on April 22.

One of the victims stated she walked in on LeClair sexually assaulting the other victim in the garage of the residence, where LeClair had lived.

She also stated LeClair sexually assaulted her around Valentine's Day this year.

The second victim stated LeClair sexually assaulted her twice. Two of LeClair's sexual assault charges are tied to the second victim, according to the criminal complaint.

The adult female who reported the incidents stated LeClair moved into the garage of the residence in May 2018.

He moved in to help with child care as the family had a relative with medical issues in Albuquerque, according to court documents.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold LeClair without bond pending trial.

The hearing was Monday afternoon in Aztec District Court in front of District Judge Daylene Marsh.

Marsh denied the prosecution's motion and instituted the conditions of release set in Farmington Magistrate Court. He will be released on his own recognizance and will be required to wear a GPS monitor.

LeClair's preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday morning in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

