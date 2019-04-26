Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Patrick Ration was arrested at 10:38 a.m. on April 22 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Justin Sisto was arrested at 3 p.m. on April 22 on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue for alleged concealing identity, paraphernalia for controlled substances and disorderly conduct.

• Joshua Hutchinson was arrested at 12:38 p.m. on April 22 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Gerald Leclair was arrested at 7:51 p.m. on April 22 on the 3100 block of Edgecliff due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 22

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:49 a.m. at the intersection of East Apache Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:06 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 21st Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:27 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:48 a.m. on the 3900 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:29 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:06 p.m. on the 100 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:01 p.m. in the 5700 block of Arroyo Drive. A report was taken.​​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:50 p.m. on the 3800 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 3:39 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:32 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:54 p.m. in the 100 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​​

