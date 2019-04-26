Farmington Police Department blotter for April 22
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Patrick Ration was arrested at 10:38 a.m. on April 22 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Justin Sisto was arrested at 3 p.m. on April 22 on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue for alleged concealing identity, paraphernalia for controlled substances and disorderly conduct.
• Joshua Hutchinson was arrested at 12:38 p.m. on April 22 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.
• Gerald Leclair was arrested at 7:51 p.m. on April 22 on the 3100 block of Edgecliff due to an arrest warrant.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
April 22
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:49 a.m. at the intersection of East Apache Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:06 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 21st Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:27 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:48 a.m. on the 3900 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:29 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:06 p.m. on the 100 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:01 p.m. in the 5700 block of Arroyo Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:50 p.m. on the 3800 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of battery at 3:39 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:32 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:54 p.m. in the 100 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.