Farmington police blotter for Feb. 17
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Feb. 17
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:52 a.m. on the 2400 block of Camino Rio. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:42 a.m. on the 4900 block of Poquita Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:44 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Cochiti Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:44 a.m. on the 2200 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:52 a.m. on the 2200 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:18 a.m. on the 1300 block of Griffin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:06 p.m. on the 400 block of Taylor Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Kayenta Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:14 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:32 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:03 p.m. on the 300 block of West Mojave Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:53 p.m. on the 200 block of South Gooding Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 4:08 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:23 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:36 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway person at 7:48 p.m. on the 300 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:46 p.m. at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East Ute Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
