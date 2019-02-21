Farmington police blotter for Feb. 16
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Feb. 16
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:07 a.m. at the intersection of West 20th Street and Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:49 a.m. on the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3 a.m. on the 900 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:51 a.m. on the 6900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of Old Kirtland Highway and West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 9:09 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:20 a.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:28 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:55 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle at 1:39 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:38 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 3:39 p.m. on the 200 block of El Paso Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:04 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:54 p.m. on the 3700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of East Tycksen Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 6:27 p.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 7:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:13 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at 9:49 p.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:16 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of abuse/neglect at 11:03 p.m. at the intersection of East Hopi Street and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
