Crime (Photo11: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 15

• Police responded to a report of battery at 12:02 a.m. on the 700 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 12:49 a.m. on the 1000 block of Acacia Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:33 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:34 a.m. on the 700 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted an animal complaint/investigation at 7:58 a.m. on the 200 block of Lynwood Drive. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:28 a.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 12:14 p.m. on the 600 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:48 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:44 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:50 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:11 p.m. at the intersection of Villa View Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:17 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:01 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:42 p.m. on the 2100 block of Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:58 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:59 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/20/farmington-police-blotter-feb-15/2927735002/