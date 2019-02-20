Farmington police blotter for Feb. 15
Calls for service
Feb. 15
• Police responded to a report of battery at 12:02 a.m. on the 700 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of battery at 12:49 a.m. on the 1000 block of Acacia Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:33 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:34 a.m. on the 700 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.
• Police conducted an animal complaint/investigation at 7:58 a.m. on the 200 block of Lynwood Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:28 a.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 12:14 p.m. on the 600 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:48 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:44 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:50 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:11 p.m. at the intersection of Villa View Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:17 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:01 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:42 p.m. on the 2100 block of Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:58 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:59 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
