Multiple bags of meth allegedly belonged to suspect

FARMINGTON — A Colorado woman is accused of trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop at a Farmington Walmart.

Nola Lee, 30, of Durango is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances and a misdemeanor count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Lee allegedly had multiple bags of meth along with a digital scale and lighters in a SUV which an officer for the Farmington Police Department located, according to the probable cause statement.

She was not yet assigned a public defender today.

An Farmington police officer around 4:16 a.m. on Feb. 14 observed a black SUV which had an expired registration and conducted a traffic stop at the Walmart at 1400 W. Main St.

Lee was observed in the front, passenger seat of the SUV and was unable to provide an identification to the officer.

The officer got permission from the male driver to search the vehicle. The officer observed a white, crystalline substance sprinkled on the front, passenger seat where Lee was sitting.

There were several bags and purses on the floorboard of the SUV where Lee was sitting.

The driver stated the bags belonged to Lee and she was handcuffed by the officer.

In Lee's left hand, a white container was found with two bags of meth inside, according to court documents.

Meth was found also on the front, passenger seat where Lee was sitting. A black purse was found which contained a digital scale and two lighters.

Lee was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, where she denied knowledge of the digital scale and denied selling or transporting meth.

Lee told the officer the meth was for her personal use. She was released from the county jail per a court order.

Lee's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Feb. 27 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

