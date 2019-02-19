Farmington police blotter for Feb. 14
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Sebastian Russell was arrested on Feb. 14 at 12:50 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.
• Laurie Dawes was arrested on Feb. 14 at 12:50 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Feb. 14
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:25 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:35 a.m. on the 2900 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:31 a.m. on the 600 block of Bluestone Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Mountain View Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:32 a.m. on the 4000 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 9:51 a.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:21 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:07 p.m. on the 5400 block of Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:25 p.m. on the 400 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:44 p.m. on the 3700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a residential burglary at 3:39 p.m. on the 5800 block of Fawn Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:19 p.m. on the 300 block of Philips Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:48 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:38 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of East 18th Street and North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.