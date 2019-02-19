Crime (Photo11: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Sebastian Russell was arrested on Feb. 14 at 12:50 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Laurie Dawes was arrested on Feb. 14 at 12:50 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 14

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:25 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:35 a.m. on the 2900 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:31 a.m. on the 600 block of Bluestone Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Mountain View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:32 a.m. on the 4000 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 9:51 a.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:21 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:07 p.m. on the 5400 block of Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:25 p.m. on the 400 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:44 p.m. on the 3700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a residential burglary at 3:39 p.m. on the 5800 block of Fawn Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:19 p.m. on the 300 block of Philips Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:48 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:38 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of East 18th Street and North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

