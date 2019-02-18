The men were sentenced last week in Albuquerque.

David Krueger, of Farmington, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Krueger was convicted for selling six firearms to undercover agents in two separate incidents in 2017.

FARMINGTON — Two San Juan County men were sentenced in Albuquerque federal court in separate cases last week, one for selling firearms as a convicted felon and the other for assault and battery.

Brian Wood, 28, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison for assaulting and battering a woman in Shiprock, according to an U.S. Department of Justice press release and court documents.

Wood was convicted of attacking his ex-girlfriend on the night of April 16, 2016, and the early morning of April 17, 2016, in a Shiprock residence.

The victim told an FBI agent Wood was intoxicated during the incident.

Wood struck the victim with his hands and feet.

He also poured various liquids on the victim including spraying her face and eyes with bleach, according to court documents.

During the incident, Wood accused the victim of cheating on him. He also tied up the victim with a belt and electrical cord.

He also repeatedly threw a kitchen knife at her, causing many small cuts to her body.

The victim was able to escape the residence and knocked on the door of a nearby residence of a relative, who contacted the police.

The case was investigated by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations along with the FBI.

David Krueger, 40, of Farmington, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Krueger was convicted for selling six firearms to undercover agents in two separate incidents in 2017. He sold four firearms for $1,600 on Jan. 25, 2017, in Sandoval County.

On Feb. 1, 2017, Krueger sold two firearms to an undercover agent in San Juan County for $700.

Krueger was not allowed to possess firearms due to convictions including assault, battery, robbery and domestic abuse.

The Region II Narcotics Task Force, which is composed of law enforcement officers from the area, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

