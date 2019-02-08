Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Lisa Trujillo was arrested on Feb. 4 at 10:11 a.m. on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Christian Scullin was arrested on Feb. 4 at 12:39 a.m. on the 400 block of West Cedar Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Waylon Wash was arrested on Feb. 4 at 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue for alleged assault of peace officer.

• Evonna Zurcher was arrested on Feb. 4 at 1:45 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged battery upon a peace officer and criminal trespass.

• Henry Tsosie was arrested on Feb. 4 at 12:21 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Emerson Yazzie was arrested on Feb. 4 at 3:35 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Ariel Hufford was arrested on Feb. 4 at 9:40 p.m. on the 6500 block of East Main Street for a warrant for failure to appear.

• Marc Blueeyes was arrested on Feb. 4 at 8:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged trespass.

Calls for service

Feb. 4

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:01 a.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:39 a.m. on the 400 block of West Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 1:33 a.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 2:37 a.m. on the 4900 block of Poquita Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 7:02 a.m. on the 700 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:14 a.m. on the 800 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:47 a.m. on the 4100 block of Santa Ana Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 12:29 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:51 p.m. on the 700 block of Poplar Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:44 p.m. on the 6000 block of Bayhill Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 2:58 p.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Fruitland Highway and Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 10:53 p.m. on the 1700 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:27 p.m. on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

