Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 3

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:12 a.m. at the intersection of Hutton Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:26 a.m. on the 2400 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:21 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 9:34 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:14 a.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 10:47 a.m. on the 900 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:03 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 12:14 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 1:09 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 3:26 p.m. on the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 3:56 p.m. on the 3700 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:53 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:26 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 6:32 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:27 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:13 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:17 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

