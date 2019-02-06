Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Yuma Arrietta was arrested on Feb. 2 at 12:39 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 16th Street for alleged abuse of a child and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Devin Billie was arrested on Feb. 2 at 7:31 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated third DWI, open container and duty upon striking fixtures or other property upon a highway.

• Dominique Yazzie was arrested on Feb. 2 at 11:50 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, careless driving, turning movements and required signals, paraphernalia for controlled substances and failure to obey traffic control legend.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 2

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:22 a.m. on the 6400 block of Red Rock Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:48 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:21 a.m. on the 400 block of Nelson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 7:47 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:54 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:17 a.m. on the 2900 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of liquor violation at 11:11 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:58 p.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:17 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Villa View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:44 p.m. on the 1400 block of Tory Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:10 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:52 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:24 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:31 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:18 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:19 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

